Cowherd Wants Tebow to Fail, Has No Time for Dreamers

By Jay Maxson | NewsBusters

The New York Mets made a smart decision when they decided to give Tim Tebow a chance to play for their Class A farm team in Columbia, S.C. The Fireflies are selling more tickets and drawing more media attention than ever before, and Tebow is a marketing director’s dream come true.

Through 14 games, Tebow leads the team in home runs. He is third in runs-batted in. He has put the previously obscure Columbia Fireflies on the baseball map and single-handedly increased attendance 65 percent. Tebow is extremely popular with the fans, a leader on the team and – in an era of wife-beating, cop-hating, child-abusing athletes -- a model citizen. He’s only batting .196 (10-for-51), but he just had a 3-for-3 game.

Tebow deserves credit, not scorn. This should be the feel-good story of the year in baseball.

It’s not. Because in “America’s press box” a group of grinches are tearing Tebow down and hoping he fails. Their hearts are exceedingly small, and to them, Tebow’s field of dreams is Whoville and it’s Christmas Day. They aren’t talking about athletes with notoriety; they just want Tebow to fail.