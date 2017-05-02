By Todd Shepherd | Washington Examiner

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch released almost 900 new emails from a Huma Abedin email account on Tuesday, which the group said offer more proof that Hillary Clinton sent and received classified information through her unsecured home server when she was secretary of state. Abedin was a long-time top aide to Clinton.

Judicial Watch obtained the emails with a Freedom of Information Act request that also required a follow-up lawsuit in 2015 after the State Department failed to produce any records.

"These new emails show Hillary Clinton is a serial violator of various laws concerning the handling of classified material," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release. "This new information should spur new federal criminal investigations."